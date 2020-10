Let’s Talk About Life! Film series by Ernest Lowery

Dr. Earle Williams Ernest Lowery interviews Dr. Earle Williams a Clinical Forensic Psychologist. Although he did not mention the word vote he gives a strong reason why we should. Dr. Earle also talks about Black Lives Matters and why he is qualified to speak on the issues facing African Americans today. Dr. Earle also addresses the issues between the police and black men, and give us an insight on what can be learned from this growing tragedy.