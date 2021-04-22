Connect with us

National News

JUSTICE FOR GEORGE FLOYD

Published

By Jasmine Deloatch
Assistant Editor
New Journal and Guide

On Tuesday, April 20th, at approximately 3:30 p.m. EDT, the Minneapolis jury in the Derek Chauvin murder case returned its verdict after just one day: GUILTY.

Tensions were high as the Chauvin trial began to come to an end. What could be expected was cause for concern, whether the verdict was “guilty” or “not guilty”. The case wrapped up on Monday, April 19th after after three weeks of deliberation by prosecutors and defense attorneys.

At the opening of the trial, prosecutors disclosed that Floyd had ceased breathing, while Chauvin’s knee pressed into his neck for an excess of 9 minutes. The jury included seven women and five men between the ages of 20 and 60. Six jurors were white, four were Black and two were mixed race.

Chauvin, 45, was found guilty of all three charges presented by the prosecution: second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The second degree murder can mean up to 40 years in prison. Third degree murder can mean up to 25 years, and second degree manslaughter could mean up to 10 years.

The guilty verdicts on all three counts is a first in American justice cases involving police brutality trials.

You May Also Like

National Commentary

COMMENTARY: Why Derek Chauvin Could Have Walked Despite Evidence

By Stacy M. Brown NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent @StacyBrownMedia As Derek Chauvin listened to formerly fellow officers, EMT workers, and civilian witnesses repeatedly...

3 days ago

Health

FEMA Reservist Shares Experience From COVID Pandemic Frontlines

Jasmine Deloatch Assistant Editor New Journal and Guide FEMA has played an intricate role in providing help during the pandemic and among those on...

3 days ago

Hampton Roads Community News

Norfolk Police Officer Loses Job After Donating To Racist’s Defense Fund

By Leonard E. Colvin Chief Reporter New Journal and Guide The City of Norfolk has fired a high-ranking police officer who donated $25 to...

3 days ago

National News

‘I Just Want My Baby Home’ Says Distraught Mom of Unarmed Black Man Killed by Police

By Stacy M. Brown NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent @StacyBrownMedia Katie Wright, the mother of the 20-year-old African American man shot and killed by...

April 15, 2021