Hampton Roads Veterans Advocate Will Represent Regional NAMVETS

HAMPTON ROADS

Dr. Vivian Anderson of Chesapeake was recently chosen to represent Regional IV of the National Association of Minority Veterans (NAMVETS).

“It is an honor to have the privilege to assist those DAVS/Veterans which covers the states of Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida and other states within Regional IV,” said Dr. Anderson.

“Also, it is more than a privilege to represent so many states and know that I have assisted those within these states who have reached out to contact me for assistance as it reflects upon acquiring their rightful VA Benefits.”

Dr. Anderson writes a column on veterans’ rights and benefits that is published regularly in the New Journal and Guide in Norfolk, Va. She is a Human and Civil Rights Activist, as well as an Advocate/Representative for the DAVS and Homeless,

NAMVETS advocates for the multiple needs of Minority Veterans, Native Americans Veterans and other Veterans of color who need further assistance after acquiring their rightful VA Benefits.

“I’d like to give thanks to the National Director Commander Horace Walker, Jr., for such an honor to be chosen for such an opportunity to reach out far and wide to continuing a worthy cause of servicing our DAVS/Veterans.”

The headquarters of the National Association of Minority Veterans is in Shorewood, WI 53211. For more information, visit www.namvetsamerica.org; call (414) 232-2538; or email info@namvetsamerica.org

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

For information from Dr. Anderson on Nonprofit- Volunteers Improving Virginia’s Standards Community Development Corporation, call (757) 831-0899.