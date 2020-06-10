Connect with us

Hampton Roads Residents Lift Voices of Protest In Police Murder of George Floyd

Published

By Randy Singleton
NJG Community Correspondent

HAMPTON ROADS
Civil rights supporters, police reform activists, students, and members of the faith community  are marching in the streets of Hampton Roads’ cities to protest the brutal police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis two weeks ago.

Marches have ended with mass rallies at the Virginia Beach Town Center, Norfolk City Hall, Chesapeake City Hall, and other locations.

The peaceful demonstrations have displayed an assortment of signs calling for justice and police reform. More demonstrations are planned in the upcoming weeks in various Hampton Roads cities by coalitions of religious and civil rights organizations.

NJG Photo Gallery By Randy Singletary, Ernest Lowery and Tayah Andrews

Norfolk, Portsmouth, & Virginia Beach - By Randy Singleton

Chesapeake - By Ernest Lowery

Protest Signs - By Tayah Andrews

