Hampton NAACP Holds Rally To End Injustice, Gun Violence

By Randy Singleton

Community Correspondent

New Journal and Guide

HAMPTON

The Hampton branch of the NAACP hosted a rally to end injustice and gun violence at Hampton City Hall on Friday (April 23). The Hampton NAACP was joined by the advocacy group Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America at the rally.The Hampton NAACP called for greater police accountability to the public and urged the Senate to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

They also expressed solidarity with the calls for transparency in the police-involved shooting in Elizabeth City, NC.Speakers at the rally included Congressman Bobby Scott, State Senator Mamie Locke, Delegate Martha Mugler, Delegate Jeion Ward, and Dr. Tremayne Johnson, President of Concerned Clergy 757.