Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Local Voices

Greater Hilton Residents Protest Confederate Monument in Newport News

Published

By Randy Singleton
NJG Correspondent

NEWPORT NEWS
The Greater Hilton residents in Newport News, in solidarity with Black Lives Matter and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, gathered for a protest at the “Johnny Reb” Confederate monument in the Denbigh area of the city.  Protest organizers said the purpose of the demonstration was to voice to city leaders the residents support for the immediate removal of the statute, which they described as a “symbol of hatred and bigotry.”  The monument was covered with a tarp until city leaders can decide what to with it.   

The monument was erected in 1909 at the 1184 Warwick Courthouse.  A new law which goes into effect on July 1 will allow cities to move monuments 30 days after a public hearing or referendum. SCLC State Vice-President Andrew Shannon sent a letter on June 4 to Newport News Mayor McKinley Price and City Council members calling for the city to remove the monument.  Shannon and the SCLC sent an earlier letter to city council nearly 3-years ago in August 2017 after the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville. 

Post Views: 678
In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Hampton Roads Community News

Protesters Launch Sit-In to Demand NPD Release Use-of-Force Records

By Randy Singleton NJG Correspondent NORFOLK As darkness fell on the grassy knoll behind Norfolk City Hall Monday evening (June 29), a small group...

1 day ago

National Commentary

George Floyd’s Killers and the Vigilantes Who Share Their Beliefs Don’t Deserve Benefit of the Doubt

By Marc H. Morial TriceEdneyWire.com “Those who commit the murders write the reports, and hence these lasting blots upon the honor of a nation...

June 10, 2020

National Commentary

Va. NAACP Calls On State To Condemn Hanover KKK Rally

HANOVER COUNTY, VA Virginia State Conference NAACP President Kevin L. Chandler, local NAACP leaders and members statewide are expressing outrage by a recent KKK...

July 26, 2019

National Commentary

NFL Settles Handily With Colin Kaepernick & Eric Reid, C. Panther

After more than two years, the NFL and Colin Kaepernick have reached an undisclosed financial settlement that included Carolina Panthers star safety Eric Reid....

February 22, 2019