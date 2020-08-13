Grassroots Activist Defeats 10-Term Congressman in Missouri

FERGUSON, MO

Cori Bush, a community activist who led protests in Ferguson, Mo. following the 2014 fatal shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown by police officers, defeated long-time Missouri Congressman William Lacy Clay in the recent Mo. Democratic Primary. If she wins the general election in November, which she is expected to do, Cori Bush will be the first Black woman to be elected to the House of Representatives from Missouri.

Clay is a 10-term Congressman who replaced his father William Clay to represent Missouri’s First Congressional District in the House of Representatives. Bush had challenged Clay for the House seat in 2018, but lost.

Photo: coribush.org