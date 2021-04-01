Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

National News

For 9 Min. & 29 Sec., Chauvin Pinned Floyd To His Painful Death

Published

MINNEAPOLIS
As the trial of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd opened this week, prosecutors divulged that for 9 minutes and 29 seconds, the former Minneapolis police officer kept his knee on the assailant’s neck. Since the May 25, 2020 murder, that time has been cited as 8 minutes and 46 seconds to declare Chauvin’s act, as Floyd begged for his life.

Chauvin is facing charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter fora crime that sparked nationwide protests, leading to mass demonstrations against police brutality and support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

If convicted of the most serious charge, Chauvin could face up to 15 years in prison, under sentencing guidelines for first-time offenders. He has pleaded not guilty on all counts.

Post Views: 128
In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Black Arts and Culture

AKA Film Shows Impact of Black College Women

By Nsenga K. Burton, Ph.D. NNPA Newswire Culture and Entertainment Editor Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® is the nation’s first sorority for Black college...

2 days ago

Hampton Roads Community News

St. Paul’s Housing Redevelopment Plan Gains Critical Attention

By Leonard E. Colvin Chief Reporter New Journal and Guide Three years after the development of the St. Paul’s Quadrant started, Norfolk Redevelopment...

2 days ago

Hampton Roads Community News

Black and Asian Activists March Together in Norfolk to Protest Hate

By Randy Singleton Community Correspondent New Journal and Guide NORFOLK A coalition of local Black and Asian American activists held a march in Norfolk...

March 25, 2021

Local News in Virginia

Virginia Black Pastors Help Win Fight to Abolish the Death Penaltyo

RICHMOND On March 24, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam signed a bill to abolish the death penalty in Virginia. He signed the legislation at the...

March 25, 2021