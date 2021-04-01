For 9 Min. & 29 Sec., Chauvin Pinned Floyd To His Painful Death

MINNEAPOLIS

As the trial of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd opened this week, prosecutors divulged that for 9 minutes and 29 seconds, the former Minneapolis police officer kept his knee on the assailant’s neck. Since the May 25, 2020 murder, that time has been cited as 8 minutes and 46 seconds to declare Chauvin’s act, as Floyd begged for his life.

Chauvin is facing charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter fora crime that sparked nationwide protests, leading to mass demonstrations against police brutality and support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

If convicted of the most serious charge, Chauvin could face up to 15 years in prison, under sentencing guidelines for first-time offenders. He has pleaded not guilty on all counts.