Energy Share To Help Residents, Businesses, Churches, Non-Profits

Dominion Energy announced recently it has increased its EnergyShare funding to $14 million this year. Half of the $1 million increase in funding will go to business customers with the remaining $13.5 million for residential customers.

“The coronavirus pandemic emphasizes how much Dominion Energy customers rely on us in their daily lives,” said Dominion spokesperson Bonita Billingsley Harris,

Media and Community Relations Manager.

“We recognize the financial challenges they are facing, and don’t want customers to worry about their energy bills at a time like this. We are committed to helping residential AND business customers stay connected. We have expanded funding, and for the first time small businesses, non-profits and houses of worship can apply for EnergyShare too! The application period begins on September 1.”

For residential customers, the benefit for the summer cooling season has doubled from $300 to $600 per residential account and eligibility has been expanded so customers no longer need to show a disconnect notice to apply, regardless of their age.

Now small business customers can apply for EnergyShare funding in partnership with the Virginia Chamber of Commerce Foundation. Dominion Energy has contributed $500,000 to the Small Business Relief Program, which will offer one-time assistance of up to $1,000 toward unpaid Dominion Energy Virginia electric bills that may have accrued during the pandemic to small businesses, nonprofits, and houses of worship.

If you’re a Virginia customer, call 2-1-1 or visit 211virginia.org for a referral to your local EnergyShare agency. Or, find your local EnergyShare agency.

Keeping service on

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

If a customer can’t afford to pay their bill right now, Harris said the energy company is committed to keeping them connected. Disconnects for non-payment were suspended in March and Dominion is committed to extending that policy until at least October 14, with regulatory approval. The company is working with customers who were disconnected for nonpayment shortly before the suspension went into effect.

If you’re having trouble paying your bill, we’re here to help

While Dominion is not currently disconnecting service for nonpayment, said Harris, the company is encouraging customers to pay their bill to help avoid a larger balance later. If you’ve fallen behind on your bill, you should set up a payment arrangement by visiting DominionEnergy.com or calling us at 1-866-366-4357.

Both short-term payment extensions and long-term payment plans are available to help manage your balance. There are no fees associated with these.

Customers have up to 12 months, starting June 15, to pay down past due balances. No minimum down payment is required.

• Short-Term Payment Extensions: For electric customers in Virginia and North Carolina, a Payment Extension provides more time to pay your bill. Customers should visit the Dominion website to make payment extensions on Manage Account. Customers who have not signed up are encouraged to do so.

• Long-Term Payment Plans: A Payment Plan is an agreement to pay your current bill and a set amount towards a past due balance, each month. It divides the past due balance into equal payments. Customers can make long-term payment plans on Manage Account by visiting the Dominon website.