ECPI Scores High In Ethnic, Economic Diversity Among Colleges

VIRGINIA BEACH

ECPI University recently announced it has been selected again for excellence in academics and superior student support by the U.S. News & World Report. Each year, U.S. News identifies top schools based on 17 key measures, including such standards as class sizes, faculty with doctoral degrees, financial resources, student retention averages, student debt and graduation rates.

The 2021 edition provides data on more than 1,800 colleges and universities, with rankings for more than 1,400 institutions. ECPI University, with campuses in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, and Texas, is ranked among the best Regional Universities in the South. Moreover, ECPI University stands at #3 for Economic Diversity and #5 for Ethnic Diversity.

Economic Diversity is assessed among institutions that receive a Best Colleges ranking and serve the most students from lower income households. Ethnic Diversity is an index that favors universities with the greatest ethnic diversity among its student population.

“This recognizes how effective ECPI University is at providing an accessible, quality education,” says ECPI University President Mark Dreyfus. “We have a strong record of graduating minorities into careers in health care, information technology, advanced manufacturing, business, criminal justice, and hospitality,” says ECPI University President Mark Dreyfus.

“We are recognized for being third in the nation in the number of African-Americans graduating with undergraduate computer science degrees – nearly 2.4 percent of all such degrees earned in the U.S. We are also the largest provider of African-American nurses in the Mid-Atlantic region.”

This past summer, ECPI University sought to further improve access for African-Americans into programs that offer economic opportunity and upward mobility, announcing its new LIFT Scholarship (Lead, Instruct, Foster, Transform), providing $4 million in tuition scholarships and assistance to help African Americans earn degrees in STEM and Health Care programs.

For more information, please contact ECPI University Director of Communications David Brandt at 757.213.3613 or dbrandt@ecpi.edu.

ECPI is a private university founded in 1966, and offers classes during the day, evening, and online; graduate employment services, continuing education, certification classes, and testing.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

For more information, visit www.ecpi.edu.