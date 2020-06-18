Downtown Confederate Monument to be Removed Johnny Reb statue was removed last week from top of 80-foot pillar

NORFOLK, VA

In the interest of public safety, the remaining portion of the downtown Confederate Monument will be removed beginning Tuesday morning, June 16. On Friday June 12, Johnny Reb, the bronze statue on top of the monument, was removed in the interest of public safety following events at protests around the country. The following morning it was evident from graffiti painted higher on the pillar that individuals were climbing onto the structure.

The work is scheduled to take 2-4 days to complete. Roads around the monument will be closed for the contractor to place large equipment.

The City will hold a public hearing on July 7, 2020 regarding the ultimate relocation of the statue and monument and observe the required thirty-day period to receive further comment on these matters prior to rendering a final decision.

The public and media are requested to stay in the cordoned-off areas of East Main Street, Commercial Place, and on nearby sidewalks for their safety.