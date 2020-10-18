Classic: Bait & Regurgitate

By Sean C. Bowers

Each and every (get-rich-quick) short cut, has its costs and one plausible- appearing apprentice to make its inept corrupt case.

1. If the Corona-19 virus is “under control and not dangerous,” as only you say, why make your supporters sign a waiver releasing you from responsibility? (Seems you should lead with that first.)

2. If you now have a heathcare plan that protects preexisting conditions for ALL you haven’t had for four years, produce your missing healthcare plan and stop asking about Hillary’s e-mails that were proclaimed legitimate by Republicans, and that was in 2016’s ancient history.

3. If you don’t pay taxes (and the record shows you don’t) you are broke, up to 421 million dollars in debt, and to whom? We are as a nation done asking. We are now examining and prosecuting. That’s what the hammer sounds like coming down on you.

4. If you won’t denounce the KKK, the Proud Boys, White Supremacy and admit that systemic racism exists, on which you have built your entire image and reputation, will you finally admit you were wrong about the Central Park Five, the Obama Birther Movement, the Charlottesville conflagration and the Michigan Governor kidnapping execution plot egged on by your incendiary, “Stand back and stand by,” role in hyper-radicalizing and agitating the hateful White Militias?

5. How can any citizen of our nation still believe the one person who has yet to tell the truth, and has never be under oath? You will soon place your little hand on that bible for real this time.

6. With the Republicans constant interrupting in both debates, your calling the democratic VP candidate Harris, “a monster,” and the continued Michigan Governor attacks, the Republican candidates and their party have proven themselves misogynistic louts.

45 is the pale white matchstick orange-tipped flashpoint spark that fans and fuels the flames of fanatical racism, sexism and classism under his cultish umbrella of “ME’ism.” This is done under the victim-hood banner of having more rights and net worth with that still not being enough. In that bottomless conspiracy-filled world, the Left is portrayed as the boogie man, yet never proven under an endless avalanche of lies and outright dis-information. Fox News and Russian Troll Bots, along with Facebook’s toxic blending trending is backing up in all of America’s toilets via their digital-buttressed-ideology-fat-form platform.

Consider 45’s statements fact free, “Believe Me.” “I’m the only one who can fix this.” “Your 401K’s and the market will crash.” “The election is rigged, only if I don’t win. “Civil War will break out if, I don’t win.” “I won’t ensure a peaceful transition of power.” are just a few of 45’s egotistic comments. I got news for you, Sport. It’s about to break out now with you here, front and center, doing whatever you want and calling it “leading.”

America, 244 years old before this Putz, it’s obvious Joe had it exactly right. Debates are when two sides state their respective paths for the nation and share their vision. Bullying loudly, interrupting and lying are tricks that may fool America once (in 2016,) but we’ve now got your lack of character on redundant film, video, audio, quotes, in books, policies, laws, and actions with multiple witnesses. It’s time to pay the piper. The proverbial piper is now collecting, and he has come for those rented goofy bowling shoes for which you don’t have the receipt. You are too broke, homeless, witless, and friendless. Your inner circle gang found guilty and jailed is proof, along with the permanent impeachment tattoo on your tail, of the ultimate “TRUMP TRAMP STAMP.”

Now you don’t have the decency to have your head handed to you on Election Day, the manly way. You have to punk- _itch up and make excuses, like you’ve done your whole Cornhole-e-o life. The elections are going to take place as planned since 1776, and we, the people, are coming for you, protesting in the streets, peacefully singing you out, 1/21/21, come hell or more of your “high waters.” No longer will your lies of quicksand, be the way of the land.

Refusing to peaceably transfer power, labels your dictator-power-grab move, no matter which side you are on. That move ends what we’ve known as this Democratic Republic’s experiment. It ends Lincoln’s “better angels,” King’s “dream,” Jefferson’s “Declaration,” Mandella’s “message,” Marvin Gaye’s “praise,” Prince’s “Purple Magnetisms,” Ali’s “freedom stands,” Jackie Robinson’s “restraint,” Sam Cooke’s “change,” Regan’s “shinning city/nation,” JFK’s, “Ask Not,” RFK’s “ripples,” Washington’s “wisdom,” Curt’s “Flood,” Joni’s “Woodstock,” Frederick Douglass’ legacy, Dylan’s “winds of change,” Aretha’s “artistry,” Whitney’s high notes, Kareem’s skyhooked jazz, Doctor J’s highest flying, Michael Jordan’s Championships, Michael Jackson’s altruism, Jim Brown’s toughness, Walter Payton’s sweetness, Wes Unseld’s outlet passes, Bill Walton’s uniqueness, Moses Malone’s two rebounds and a score, Rick James’ Maryjane, Charles Barkley’s commentary, Red Hourbach’s cigars, Parliament’s Flashlight, Kobe’s Momba, ZAPP and Roger’s “more bounce,” William F. Russell’s rings (13,) Stevie’s Wonders, Earth’s Wind and Fire, The Greatest Generation’s sacrifices, the Staples Singers “Amazing Grace,” The Freedom Riders, John McCain’s service, RGB’s newly won rights, Thuagood’s “marshalling,” and John Lewis’ “Sunday Bloody Sunday” for naught. WE CUT BAIT! We will enforce the WILL OF THE PEOPLE with our vote, in unison with that most powerful call of Jericho, for JUSTICE.

Sean C. Bowers has written the last twenty-two years, as a White Quaker Southern man, for the nations’ third oldest Black Newspaper, the New Journal and Guide, of Norfolk, VA, about overcoming racism, sexism, classism, and religious persecution. Over fifty of his latest NJ&G articles (2008-2020) detailing the issues can found by searching “Sean C. Bowers” on the NJ&G website. Contact him directly by e-mail V1ZUAL1ZE@aol.com NNPA 2019 Publisher of the Year, Brenda H. Andrews (NJ&G 33 years) has always been his publisher.