Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CBC President arrested
CBC President arrested
CBC President arrested

National News

CBC Chair Beatty Among Those Arrested In Voting Bills Protests

Published

 WASHINGTON, DC

Ohio 3rd District U.S. Congresswoman  Rep. Joyce Beatty, Chair of the  Congressional Black Caucus Chair, was arrested on July 15  while peacefully protesting in calling for the passage of HR1, the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and reform of the filibuster.

        While the U.S. House of Representatives has passed the  legislation, U.S. Senate Republicans  have imposed a filibuster to block its passage.  Recently Democratic lawmakers from Texas, who fled the state to D.C. to deter the passage of regressive voting laws in that state, met with Democrats to urge them to pass the legislation.

A total of 10 Black women were arrested by Capitol Police for holding their demonstration in the Senate Hart Building, including Beatty,  a Democrat.

  Beatty, Melanie Campbell of the Black Women’s Roundtable and many other Black women convened on Capitol Hill hoping to urge U.S. senators to move from inaction on the issue of voting rights protections, an issue many deem as foundational to protecting U.S. democracy.

Post Views: 220
In this article:, , , ,

You May Also Like

National Commentary

Nation’s ‘Three Pandemics’ Of Racial Inequity Require Innovation

NNPA Newswire Report The COVID-19 pandemic not only unmasked the stark racial inequities in the nation’s economic, health care and public safety status quo;...

2 days ago

Politics

Navy’s USNS John Lewis Christened

NNPA Newswire Reports LOS ANGELES, CA The Navy’s newest vessel the USNS John Lewis was christened in a public ceremony on July 17, 2021,...

2 days ago

Hampton Roads Community News

Mother and Daughter Die Within Three Days of Each Other

By Leonard E.  Colvin Chief Reporter New Journal and Guide   Evanne Laurey White, 74, and her daughter, Kesia Davon Carver Stephenson, 55, were...

2 days ago

National Commentary

Delta Variant Now Makes up 83 Percent of all U.S. COVID Cases

Stacy M. Brown NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent @StacyBrownMedia The delta variant of the coronavirus now accounts for roughly 83 percent of all U.S....

2 days ago