Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

National News

Black Newport News Firm Lifts Lee From His Perch

Published

RICHMOND
The nation watched the huge mounted bronzed statue of Civil War General Robert E. Lee being lifted from the pedestal in Richmond on Wednesday September 8. Performing the awesome task was the Black-owned firm Team Henry Enterprises, LLC, based in Newport News.

Team Henry Enterprises  was founded by Devon Henry, an NSU graduate.  His company has won contracts to remove other Confederate monuments in other locations like Charlottesville.   

This image of  Lee was the largest Civil War Monument in the South and was crafted in France. But the pedestal was built with Black male labor, as were the lifting and placement of it. The monument was built on an old tobacco field that was once worked by slaves before the Civil War.

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,

You May Also Like

Black College News

Vice President Harris Visits Hampton University

HAMPTONVice President Kamala Harris was on the campus of Hampton University on Sept. 10 to highlight the impact of HBCUs on the future success...

2 days ago

National News

Martinsville Seven: Governor Pardons 7 Black Men Unfairly Executed In 1951

Special To The Trice Edney News Wire From the Richmond Free Press TriceEdneyWire.com It took 70 years, but the Martinsville Seven have finally been pardoned. ...

2 days ago

Black Arts and Culture

IN MEMORIAM: Michael K. Williams, Actor, Dead at 54

By Nsenga K. Burton, Ph.D., NNPA Newswire Culture and Entertainment Editor The internet is buzzing with news iconic actor Michael K. Williams has died....

September 9, 2021

National Commentary

New Smithsonian Exhibit Shows Racism Against Emmett Till Continues Today

By Hamil R. Harris (TriceEdneyWire.com) In the middle of the night, 14-year-old Emmett Till was snatched from his great uncle’s home in Drew, Mississippi....

September 9, 2021