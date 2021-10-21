Black Brand Plans 6th Black Diamond Weekend

HAMPTON ROADS

Black BRAND — the Black Chamber of Commerce for Virginia’s Hampton Roads and Dan River regions — will host the sixth annual Black Diamond Weekend, taking place November 12-14 at the Holiday Inn Newport News. This three-day business development conference, powered by Dominion Energy, offers a networking opportunity for aspiring and seasoned entrepreneurs, while celebrating the accomplishments of Black business owners.

The 2021 theme is “It’s a Different World,” and will focus on helping attendees sharpen their skills and scale their ideas against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will feature a star-studded line up of keynote speakers, including actors Darryl Bell and Tempestt Bledsoe from the iconic sitcom “The Cosby Show,” as well as Angel Rich, founder and CEO of The Wealth Factory. In addition to celebrity experiences and a host of special events, attendees will have the opportunity to receive an Entrepreneurship Certificate and Continuing Education Units offered in partnership with Thomas Nelson Community College.

Black BRAND is a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that stands for Business Research Analytics Networking and Development. Its mission is to promote group economics through professional development and community empowerment.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.blackdiamondweekend.com