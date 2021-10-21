Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Hampton Roads Community News

Black Brand Plans 6th Black Diamond Weekend

Published

HAMPTON ROADS

Black BRAND — the Black Chamber of Commerce for Virginia’s Hampton Roads and Dan River regions — will host the sixth annual Black Diamond Weekend, taking place November 12-14 at the Holiday Inn Newport News.  This three-day business development conference, powered by Dominion Energy, offers a networking opportunity for aspiring and seasoned entrepreneurs, while celebrating the accomplishments of Black business owners. 

The 2021 theme is “It’s a Different World,” and will focus on helping attendees sharpen their skills and scale their ideas against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.  

The event will feature a star-studded line up of keynote speakers, including actors Darryl Bell and Tempestt Bledsoe from the iconic sitcom “The Cosby Show,” as well as Angel Rich, founder and CEO of The Wealth Factory. In addition to celebrity experiences and a host of special events, attendees will have the opportunity to receive an Entrepreneurship Certificate and Continuing Education Units offered in partnership with Thomas Nelson Community College.

Black BRAND is a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that stands for Business Research Analytics Networking and Development. Its mission is to promote group economics through professional development and community empowerment. 

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.blackdiamondweekend.com

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
In this article:, ,

You May Also Like

Hampton Roads Community News

Parole Rally Draws Attention To Ronald Davis

By Randy Singleton Community Affairs Correspondent New Journal and Guide HAMPTON—The family and supporters of Ronald Davis held a parole rally in Hampton on...

July 14, 2021

Hampton Roads Community News

Virginia! Before Indulging- Know New State Law On Marijuana Use

    By Leonard E. Colvin Chief Reporter New Journal and Guide On July 1, the state begins a long Independence Day Holiday weekend....

July 1, 2021

Movies

WHRO To Air Documentary on Tulsa Race Massacre, May 31

HAMPTON ROADS The new documentary “Tulsa: The Fire and the Forgotten”, will premiere Monday, May 31 at 9 p.m. in Hampton Roads over WHRO-TV....

May 27, 2021

Health

FEMA Reservist Shares Experience From COVID Pandemic Frontlines

Jasmine Deloatch Assistant Editor New Journal and Guide FEMA has played an intricate role in providing help during the pandemic and among those on...

April 22, 2021