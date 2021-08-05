Big $$ Behind Fake FOX NEWS

By Sean C. Bowers

In 1996 Roger Ailes finally convinced enough investors that a new Conservative news network was needed. For over twenty years, since the 1970’s Nixon era, he touted and pitched a counter-balancing network to the big three public networks- ABC, CBS and NBC. (PBS and CNN were then portrayed as the “liberal media,” enemy- which all five have now become, in the FOX NEWS WORLDVIEW.)

The lies began the day FOX debuted, and they haven’t slowed or stopped. With all those older, more conservative, mostly White potential viewers, there for the mental ransacking, FOX NEWS’ real intent was to rake in the cash while nibbling away All-You-Can-Eat, “Buffet-Style” at facts, science, truth and America’s political processes, including decency, respectability, responsibility and accountability.

FOX’s main goal was to destroy the Left and to block progress at all costs by any means or lies necessary. Over the last twenty-five years, the Right has cast Democrats as the evil “boogie man” for all their woes, grievances, and ills.

FOX has made it “more American” on the Right to support our Cold War enemy, Russia, than to honestly face the facts of their losing to Democrats six of the last eight elections, and all eight by the popular vote executed fairly and squarely. FOX has won the ratings wars by uniting the Right behind a fact-free diet, reporting ideology supplied directly by the Russian propaganda machine, via the darkest corners of the World Wide Web.

With twenty-five years of blitzkrieg bombardment of the truth, FOX NEWS viewers have raised an entire generation on the lies, mis-characterizations, and dis-ingenious representations of blatant falsehoods centered around three of the apocalyptic horsemen: Race, Class, and Sex.

FOX created an environment whose viewers now brand all other media as “Fake News.” With no other fact-based input, FOX viewers have been become radicalized Republicans who are hyper-aggrandized due to Covid-19’s 2020 forced home confinement. The Internet’s social media platforms played KEY ROLES in the FOX NEWS HATE MACHINE PROP-AGAN-DICK RISE to its current continuous OUT-OF-CONTROL daily and hourly “lair-fire sale” of distortions proportions.

Those hardcore FOX viewers support Trump and his “Big (fat obvious) Lies” of the stolen 2020 election; when the reality clearly shows that he lost by over six million votes. In FOX viewers’ world view, anything that honors truth, science or Democracy has become the enemy. It is inherently evil and cannot be negotiated with or compromised around.

Here we sit at the crossroads of truth on the Left, with lies on the Right. The two can never see eye-to-eye or find common ground. It has been extremely profitable for the Right in dividing America along “their” fault lines.

FOX NEWS has spawned an entire new breed of conservative news perspectives, websites, broadcasts on radio, television and the internet, all intent on de-legitimizing Biden’s victory and anything considered the Left (of what’s left of the Left itself.) The insurrectionists’ attack on the United States Capitol, January 6th 2021 shows participants’ delusion, and violent actions for exactly what they are: un-American and treasonous. They should be tracked down and punished by the law.

This twenty-five year run by FOX NEWS has created a two-eco-echo system—United-States-universe where the Right champions their lies at the expense of all whom they (the Right) despise and disagree with. Instead of running a better candidate, with better, more inclusive policies, the Right doubles down on more strong-arming of America by the mentally weak. They lie like breathing. Every breath brings us ultimately closer to their death or the death of our democratic republic as we know it.

The politicalization of the Covid19 virus vaccines has now placed the non-science followers, the FOX NEWS watchers, directly in death’s deadly crosshairs. Good luck with that. For the FOX NEWS viewers, will it be worth it to die to be proven wrong? AT FOX NEWS, ONLY MONEY TRUMPS TRUTH.

Sean C. Bowers has written the last twenty-three years, as a White Quaker Southern man, for the nations’ third oldest Black Newspaper, the New Journal and Guide, of Norfolk, VA, about overcoming racism, sexism, classism, and religious persecution. Over fifty of his latest NJ&G articles (2008-2021) detailing the issues can found by searching “Sean C. Bowers” on the NJ&G website. Contact him directly by e-mail V1ZUAL1ZE@aol.com NNPA 2019 Publisher of the Year, Brenda H. Andrews (NJ&G 34 years) has always been his publisher.