Biden Wins Presidency! AP United States of America: 2020 Election Results

Joe Biden has won the presidency. Kamala Harris will be the nation’s first Black and South Asian vice president, and first woman to hold that office. Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes put Biden over the 270 electoral votes needed to win. (CNN, AP.com)
By Leonard E. Colvin Chief Reporter New Journal and Guide Leading up to the General Election Day, Nov. 3, Americans have...
By Stacy M. Brown NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent @StacyBrownMedia During the heated 1992 presidential race, James Carville, who was then a strategist for...
The regard for Trump’s leadership on the economy appears to be based on two myths. One myth is his so-called great business acumen, despite...
By Leonard E. Colvin Chief Reporter New Journal and Guide Dr. Mark Whitaker has maintained his innocence and belief that prosecutorial misconduct is behind...