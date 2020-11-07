Connect with us

Biden Harris Wins

National News

Biden Wins Presidency! AP United States of America: 2020 Election Results

Biden Harris Wins

Joe Biden has won the presidency. Kamala Harris will be the nation’s first Black and South Asian vice president, and first woman to hold that office. Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes put Biden over the 270 electoral votes needed to win. (CNN, AP.com)

