Beach Omegas Lead Others in Giving

VIRGINIA BEACH

Brothers of Gamma Xi Chapter, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity – assisted by young men from their Golden Fold mentoring program – delivered twelve Thanksgiving baskets to Va. Beach families on November 23. The Beach-based group provided holiday food items to families in the Lake Edwards, Twin Canals and Friendship Village neighborhoods, much as they have since their chartering in 1976. The Golden Fold is an arm of Gamma Xi’s “Brothers and Others” community improvement activity. It is comprised of young men in grades six thru twelve, with mentors from the fraternity and local community. Christmas baskets will also be donated in the days before Christmas. James Barber heads the chapter’s social action committee responsible for the project.