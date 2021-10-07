Bank of America Donates $100,000 To NSU

NORFOLK

Norfolk State University was the recipient recently of a $100,000 donation from Bank of America to support its School of Business and Innovation Center.

Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston, NSU President, accepted the $100,000 gift from Bank of America Hampton Roads President Frank Castellanos at the Norfolk State University Business Innovation Center located on East Main Street in downtown Norfolk.

The NSU School of Business will use the donation to support financial seed grants for entrepreneurial exercises, provide resources for the center’s business incubator program, and for direct financial assistance to students. The donation will also support professional development opportunities and provide students with career counseling, job preparedness training, and placement.