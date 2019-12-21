Banister Dealership Becomes Winter Wonderland For Youth Toy Giveaway

CHESAPEAKE

Over 100 children and families who have incarcerated parents gathered Dec. 15 for a Sunday brunch and toy giveaway at Banister Nissan Chesapeake, compliments of several charitable groups.

This was the 5th Annual It Takes a Village Program sponsored by Building Resilience in Communities or B.R.C. Inc. in partnership with Western Tidewater Regional Jail and Hampton Roads Regional Jail who selected inmates with children to be a part of the program. The inmates had to submit information about their children’s clothing, shoe size and also include their special interest.

Each child received a $100 voucher to shop in the makeshift toy store at the dealership. Santa showed up at the brunch to take pictures with the children and families.

The effort was supported by community partners TOFT, Great Things Christian Childcare Center, Connecting Communities, Agape Travel & Tours, Portsmouth Sheriff’s Department, The Mount, The Man Foundation and Banister Nissan.

B.R.C.s mission is to enhance communities by investing in the lives of children, teens, and adults through enrichment programs, practical resources, and comprehensive support while aiding and encouraging the ability of every individual to recover from life’s many setback.

In 2016, it was reported that over 10 million children in the US have experienced having a parent incarcerated at one point in time of their life.