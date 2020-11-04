2020 Impaction Lives 7th Anniversary – VIDEO

2020 Impacting Lives Ceremony In 2014, the New Journal and Guide newspaper began this annual event to recognize persons and entities that have made a significant impact on the lives of people in Hampton Roads for more than one generation. Over the years, over 60 honorees have been awarded by the Publisher, Brenda H. Andrews. The 2020 ceremony was abbreviated to comply with social distancing and safety guidelines mandated by the Commonwealth of Virginia to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Still, we gathered safely and socially distanced with our masks and elbow greetings to celebrate our community and the newspaper’s 120-year legacy of service to the community.